ULA eyes another attempt to launch Atlas V rocket

Last Updated: Friday, January 19, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
The United Launch Alliance will try again to launch an Atlas V rocket Friday night.
- Launch window opens at 7:48 p.m.
Thursday's launch attempt was scrubbed less than an hour before it was set to happen because of an issue with a valve tied to the booster liquid oxygen system on the launch pad.
The Atlas V rocket is carrying the fourth Space Based Infrared System GEO satellite that will provide early-missile warning defense for the U.S. Air Force.
