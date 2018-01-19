ULA eyes another attempt to launch Atlas V rocket

The United Launch Alliance will try again to launch an Atlas V rocket Friday night.

Launch window opens at 7:48 p.m.

Thursday's launch attempt was scrubbed less than an hour before it was set to happen because of an issue with a valve tied to the booster liquid oxygen system on the launch pad.

The Atlas V rocket is carrying the fourth Space Based Infrared System GEO satellite that will provide early-missile warning defense for the U.S. Air Force.

