Surfers endure cold weather for pro competition

A blast of cold weather is not stopping surfers from competing in Brevard County this week as the inaugural Florida Pro Surf Competition is taking place at Sebastian Inlet.

Surfers try to stay warm as they catch waves

Space Coast's first major pro surfing event in nearly a decade

Some of the best male and female surfers are catching waves to earn points in the World Surf League's World Tour.

"It's freezing, like absolutely freezing," said Cape Canaveral surfer Jasmine Gailey.

This is the first major professional surfing event held on the Space Coast in nearly a decade. And it just so happens to coincide with a cold blast of air.

"(This is the) most freezing I have ever surfed in. Where I am from, it's not that cold. So yeah, it's freezing for me," said Tomas Tudela from Peru.

Surfers say the cold weather can have an impact.

"I've been surfing less because it's cold," admitted Freya Prumm, a surfer from Australia. "Being cold kind of saps your energy, so I've just been running up on the beach instead of surfing lots and lots."

Despite the chilly temperatures, organizers hope it puts the Space Coast back on the global map for surfing.

"Water temp is about 59 degrees so the water is warmer than the air. They have good wet suits," said event director Mitch Varnes, "It's going to effect crowds a little bit certainly, but it's going to be 70s this weekend and we'll be ok."

The Florida Pro runs into next week.