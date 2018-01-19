Noor Salman's lawyers want Pulse shooter's friend to testify

The wife of the Pulse shooter is expected back in federal court on Friday to discuss what evidence will be allowed at her trial.

Noor Salman’s defense attorneys are trying to convince the judge to allow a friend of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen named "Nemo" to testify.

Her attorneys say Salman believed her husband was going to visit "Nemo" the night before the attack and did not know what he was actually planning.

On Thursday, the judge ruled prosecutors can present financial records that show Salman and Mateen made several expensive purchases, including high-priced jewelry, in the days before the Pulse attack that left 49 dead and dozens wounded.

Her trial is scheduled to begin March 1 in Orlando.