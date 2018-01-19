Car images released in 17-year-old's homicide

Deputies on Friday released pictures of a car in relation to the slaying of 17-year-old Justin Machado, who was found dead in an Orange County home earlier this month.

The car is a silver Infiniti sedan with a sunroof and stock rims. Deputies are trying to get more information on it, though they didn't say in the news release how the car relates to the case.

"We're looking for any events that occurred in the days leading up to Jan. 9, 2018 when Justin Machado was killed. More specifically, we are looking to answer questions about the events that occurred about 12:30 in the afternoon and 3:10 in the afternoon," said Cpl. Justin Wall of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Machado was found dead by a relative in a home on Lynchburg Court, and his death was ruled a homicide a couple of days later. The Freedom High School junior had no prior criminal record and was described by deputies as "a kind-hearted kid, very well known to many peers."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to solving the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



