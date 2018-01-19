Luis Toledo gets 3 life sentences for murdering wife, 2 stepchildren

Luis Toledo, the man found guilty of murdering his wife and two stepchildren back in 2013, will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Friday morning.

A judge read the verdict of three life sentences for Toledo, one for each of the deaths of his wife and stepchildren, and another five years for tampering with evidence.



A jury convicted Toledo in October of 2017 for the murders of Yessenia Suarez and her two children, Michael Otto, 8, and Thalia Otto, 9.

Their bodies have never been found.

In November, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole.