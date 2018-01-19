VOTE: Spectrum News 13's Viewers' Choice Everyday Hero of 2017

Every Monday, Spectrum News 13 brings you "Everyday Heroes," where we profile someone from the Central Florida community who has gone above and beyond to help others.

Those heroes are honored each year at the "Salute to Everyday Heroes" luncheon.

A select number of those heroes, including the Viewers' Choice Hero, will be recognized at the event.

Now is your chance to tell us which Everyday Hero you think deserves the Viewers' Choice award*.

The nominees for the Everyday Hero Viewers' Choice Hero come from all walks of life, but they all have taken steps to make the world a little better.

Albert Yonfa saved a man's life after that man's heart stopped while driving. After Yonfa heard the car crash, he sprang into action and performed live-saving CPR. Since then, he and the heart-attack survivor have become friends. VIDEO

Stephanie Bowman, who was previously homeless and addicted to crack and alcohol, created the nonprofit One Heart for Women and Children, which helps almost 3,000 people a month going through their own hardships. VIDEO

Jamie Wong, a tattoo artist in Cocoa who became a community hero after starting "Toys for Tattoos," a program in which people who donate a toy can receive a tattoo. His studio collected close to $10,000 in toys for local kids. VIDEO

Elijah Kelly is a 14-year-old Eagle Scout who is autistic and created an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant table for kids who use wheelchairs.​ VIDEO



Watch the attached videos behind the links above and help us choose the Hero you think is most deserving of the Viewers' Choice honor.

Other awards will also be given at the luncheon. They are:

Young Hero of the Year

Public Service Hero of the Year

Education Hero of the Year

Health Advocate Hero of the Year

Volunteer Hero of the Year

Hero of the Year

Tune in every Monday starting at 5:53 a.m. to learn more about Everyday Heroes in our communities.

*Spectrum News 13 reserves the right to make the final selection in Viewers' Choice voting. Click HERE for OFFICIAL RULES.