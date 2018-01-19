Weather forecast: Friday to see warmer temps

It looks like Central Florida will be getting some relief from the cold as temperatures are going to get warmer, just in time for the weekend.



After an unseasonably cold stretch, temperatures will begin to climb Friday with highs back in the low to mid-60s. Expect ample sunshine and light northeast winds.

Temperatures will continue to recover through the weekend with highs bouncing back to the 70s.

A blend of sun and clouds will be featured through the weekend; minor showers are possible on Sunday but the majority of weekend will be dry.

A better chance for rain may arrive during the middle to latter part of next week when another cold front approaches from the west.

Improving boating conditions are projected for today. Winds will subside to 5 to 10 knots with seas lowering to 3 to 4 feet.

In the surf zone, wave heights will also be 3 to 4 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents.

