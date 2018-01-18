Villages woman swindled almost 50 renters, deputies say

A Villages woman defrauded almost 50 people looking to rent a home in the community, Sumter County deputies say.

Woman accused of rental property scheme in The Villages

Deputies: She rented same home to nearly 50 people



Jacalyn Hamilton-O'Neil arrested on fraud, larceny charges



Jacalyn Hamilton-O'Neil, 64, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of fraud and larceny.

Deputies say Hamilton-O’Neil rented the same residence to 50 people for the same or overlapping periods during winter and spring 2018.

Hamilton-O’Neil allegedly told renters the property was no longer available after taking payments in advance and giving them various excuses, according to a news release.

She made partial repayments to some of the renters, but most of them never received refunds, deputies say.

Detectives say Hamilton-O’Neil defrauded six people from Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Canada for more than $26,000.

She was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center, where her bond was $17,000.