UCF: In-state tuition extended for students displaced by Hurricane Maria

The University of Central Florida has agreed to keep allowing students affected by Hurricane Maria to pay in-state tuition.

UCF extends in-state tuition for students displaced by Maria



200 Puerto Rican students enrolled at UCF since Maria hit



RELATED: Hurricane Maria impact

The rate applies to students who left Puerto Rico after the hurricane, as well as students whose home residence was Puerto Rico but are already enrolled at UCF, the university said in a news release.

The tuition rate also applies the students from the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was also affected by the hurricane.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to extend the rate for a full academic year.

According to UCF, 200 Puerto Rican students have enrolled since Hurricane Maria struck.

The school also said it's implementing measures to support students displaced by the hurricane, such intensive-English classes, peer mentorships and scholarship and housing opportunities.