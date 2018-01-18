South struggles as it faces another cold blast

Another cold blast is giving the South some uncommon wintry weather as a deep freeze is hitting Texas to the Carolinas on Thursday.

Southern cities dealing with snow, ice

Many not familiar with wintry road conditions

Southern cities like New Orleans and Atlanta are dealing with snow and ice on Thursday and it is causing hazardous road conditions.

Road conditions will not improve much today. The temperature in Gwinnett is not expected to get above freezing. Road ice that melts from traffic will quickly re-freeze. Stay off the roads and call 911 for emergencies! pic.twitter.com/m1Bweaugbn — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 17, 2018

Two people have died in weather-related accidents in Louisiana.

In New Orleans, one man posted a video of him ice-skating on his sidewalk.

In Atlanta, even public transportation MARTA buses are getting stuck as the south just is not that well equipped for these conditions.

But you can count on NASCAR driver Dale Earnheart Jr. to help out in North Carolina. He says he helped pull out these people from a ditch and then got into a minor crash himself.

And for the third time this winter, snow hits Florida as seen on a welcome sign in Escambia County.