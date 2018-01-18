South struggles as it faces another cold blast

By Caitlyn Jones,
Last Updated: Thursday, January 18, 2018, 7:22 AM EST

Another cold blast is giving the South some uncommon wintry weather as a deep freeze is hitting Texas to the Carolinas on Thursday.

  • Southern cities dealing with snow, ice
  • Many not familiar with wintry road conditions

Southern cities like New Orleans and Atlanta are dealing with snow and ice on Thursday and it is causing hazardous road conditions.

Two people have died in weather-related accidents in Louisiana.

In New Orleans, one man posted a video of him ice-skating on his sidewalk.

In Atlanta, even public transportation MARTA buses are getting stuck as the south just is not that well equipped for these conditions.

But you can count on NASCAR driver Dale Earnheart Jr. to help out in North Carolina. He says he helped pull out these people from a ditch and then got into a minor crash himself.

And for the third time this winter, snow hits Florida as seen on a welcome sign in Escambia County.
Latest News: Cold Weather