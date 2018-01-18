Pictures: 3 kids face felony charges in Port Orange school vandalism

Three children ages 12, 13 and 14 have been charged with felonies in the extensive vandalism of a Port Orange elementary school over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Classrooms at Horizon Elementary School on Hidden Lake Drive were so severely damaged that administrators were forced to move almost half of the student body to other areas of the school for Tuesday classes.

Port Orange Police said the children are students at a nearby middle school and live near Horizon. Investigators determined they entered the elementary school several times over the holiday weekend and damaged about 18 classrooms.



The vandalism included flooding and graffiti, plus damage to carpets, tile, cabinetry, furniture and computers. Pictures released by Port Orange Police showed toppled bins full of supplies; buckets of paint splattered and poured over desks, walls and laptops; cabinets emptied; bashed equipment; and soaked paperwork, among others.

The three children are being charged with felony burglary and felony vandalism.

Police said Volusia County Schools is still estimating the cost of the damage and will handle any discipline.



“(I’m) disgusted and disappointed that somebody would do that to classrooms,” parent Cassie Reyes said. “As a teacher and a mom, just why would you mess with somebody’s classroom and their learning environment? Because now, instead of the teacher being about whatever she was going to do, you have to change it when you’re not in your own classroom."

County school administrators on Tuesday said cleanup crews got five of 18 damaged classrooms back up and running. They said it would likely take several more days to clean up the others.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 386-506-5801.