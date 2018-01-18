OPD bike patrol gives out coats to homeless

These cold temperatures are not stopping many people from working their outdoor jobs, including police officers.

The Orlando Police Department's bike patrol wore a few extra layers as they patrolled the downtown area overnight.

The bike patrol commander said one of their top priorities is making sure the homeless are well provided for.

"The one thing that we do pay attention more to during the cold time are the homeless and the transient population that is out. We are mindful that a lot of people do not have places to go," said Lt. Jonathan Bigelow.

Throughout the night, the officers also handed out coats to those in need.

The jackets were collected from within the Orlando Police Department. Early in the month, the Police Department organized a coat and blanket drive.

