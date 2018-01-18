Last Updated: Thursday, January 18, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
These cold temperatures are not stopping many people from working their outdoor jobs, including police officers.
- While on patrol, officers hand out coats to homeless
- List of cold weather shelters
- 5 P's of cold weather safety
- Cold weather tips for seniors
- Space heater safety
- RELATED:
The Orlando Police Department's bike patrol wore a few extra layers as they patrolled the downtown area overnight.
The bike patrol commander said one of their top priorities is making sure the homeless are well provided for.
"The one thing that we do pay attention more to during the cold time are the homeless and the transient population that is out. We are mindful that a lot of people do not have places to go," said Lt. Jonathan Bigelow.
Throughout the night, the officers also handed out coats to those in need.
The jackets were collected from within the Orlando Police Department. Early in the month, the Police Department organized a coat and blanket drive.
The @OrlandoPolice has organized its second coat and blanket drive for the city's homeless as temperatures have dropped throughout the area. https://t.co/l6Y1R71hrU pic.twitter.com/Pvbp07kh1I— News 13 (@MyNews13) January 5, 2018
Latest News: Cold Weather
- PHOTOS: Cold snap gives Central Florida frost, ice
- OPD bike patrol gives out coats to homeless
- South struggles as it faces another cold blast
- Homeless shelters open doors during extreme cold
- Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida amid freezing temperatures
- Weather forecast: Chilly end to the weekend
- Weather forecast: Chilly, breezy evening
- Cold weather shelters opening this weekend across the Bay area
- Cold weather shelters opening this weekend across Central Florida