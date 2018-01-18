Woman accused of killing, dismembering man in Daytona Beach

Police in Daytona Beach have arrested a woman in connection to a July 2017 homicide in which a man was found shot to death and dismembered in his home.

Woman charged with first-degree murder in 2017 death



Police say they found man shot in the head, dismembered

Nelci Tetley, 67, faces premeditated first-degree murder charges in the death of 55-year-old Jeffrey Albertsman.

Officers went to check on Albertsman at 1222 North St. on July 25, 2017. When they arrived, they discovered Albertsman shot in the head.

His body was also missing both arms and legs, according to a Daytona Beach Police news release.

About two months later, Albertsman's arms and legs were found in a fernery in western Volusia County, officials said.

No further details have been released.