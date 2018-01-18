Data breach hits Orlando-area Jason's Deli locations

Jason's Deli says dozens of locations were targeted in a data breach, and five Orlando-area locations are on the list.

Up to 2M customers affected by Jason's Deli data breach

5 Orlando-area locations impacted

Jason's Deli says malware was used to get payment card information from sales terminals starting June 8, 2017. Some 2 million card numbers may have been affected.

The breach was found last month, when security personnel found a large amount of payment card information on the so-called "dark web."

Information stolen may include:

Cardholder names

Credit or debit card numbers

Expiration dates

Cardholder verification value

Service code

The information did not include personal identification numbers.

The stores affected include locations in:

Altamonte Springs

Lake Mary

Melbourne

Orlando — East Colonial Drive

Orlando — SODO

The breach also included locations in Boynton Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville Beach, Pembroke Pines, Pensacola, Plantation and Tallahassee. No Tampa area locations were affected. You can find a complete list of affected stores on the Jason's Deli website.

Central Florida technology expert Carlos Perez said blame for recent high-profile retail hacks can come from several sources.

"We have a lot of customers who we see are not taking the proper precautions," said Perez of Perez Technology Group. But, he said companies don't always invest in enough technology to prevent hackers from poking through security walls. He also thinks hackers are just getting smarter and are able to keep up with advanced cybersecurity tactics.

Whatever the reason, Cristhian Quesada knows the concerns of being hacked.

"Obviously it's your money; you want to be able to have that money in your account, to use it when you want to," Quesada said. "(It's a headache), because then you have to deal with the banks. You have to call them, and then you also have to track things down on your own," he said.

Experts say you should check your bank account often, and if you notice a transaction you didn't make, call your bank immediately or call the place where the purchase was made.

In Perez's mind, it's a two way street.

"These things happen, and it's just as much our responsibility, as it is the company, to make sure that we are safe," Perez added.

Jason's Deli says you should review your credit card statements for any unauthorized charges. If you think you were affected, contact Jason's Deli via email at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com, or by calling 409-838-1976, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

Customers are also being asked to check their credit card reports.