Cold weather not expected to delay Atlas V launch

A blast of cold air is not expected to stop an Atlas V rocket launch from the Space Coast Thursday night.

Atlas V launch window to open at 7:52 p.m.

Rocket to carry early-missile warning satellite

RELATED: Space Coast launch schedule

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch attempt at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

It should be around 47 degrees at the start of the 40-minute launch window at 7:52 p.m., Thursday, according to the Spectrum News app. (Click on the links to get the app for Spectrum News 13 and for Spectrum Bay News 9.)

United Launch Alliance is set to deliver the fourth Space Based Infrared System GEO satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

The satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, will join other SBIRS satellites to detect and track missile launches around the world.

This mission comes at a tense time between the U.S. and North Korea, and it is satellites like this one that will alert the U.S. Air Force of an impending attack.