PHOTOS: Cold snap gives Central Florida frost, ice

It was the coldest morning of 2018, with Thursday morning temperature tumbling into the mid and upper 20s.

However, Central Florida will see abundant sunshine throughout the day, but highs will only climb into the low 50s.

Another chilly night is expected for Thursday night. Clear skies will continue, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s. A freeze remains possible in areas northwest of Orlando, and precautions should be taken to protect plants and vegetation.

Warmer weather does begin on Friday as mostly sunny skies will be seen with warmer highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend still looks great, with warmer weather and dry conditions. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

More great weather is ahead to start next week, with plenty of sun and just a few clouds. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will return Tuesday and Wednesday, as the next storm system approaches the area.



A small-craft advisory is in effect for boaters later Thursday with rough conditions following the latest cold front. Seas will run as high as 7 to 10 feet offshore.

Expect an elevated risk of rip currents in the nearshore waters with poor conditions for surfing. Those venturing into the chilly surf will find water temperatures ranging from 56 to 62 degrees.



