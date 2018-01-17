OCSO: Items stolen from Orange County Sheriff's patrol car

This story was originally published at 6:34 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a car burglary suspect early Wednesday morning in Orlando and they and witnesses say that car is a Sheriff’s Deputy patrol vehicle.

Witnesses say they saw teenager grab something from patrol car

Orange County Sheriff's Office: No guns were taken from patrol car

Sheriff's Office did confirm they are looking for car burglary suspect

At around 3 a.m., three witnesses told Spectrum News 13 that they saw a teenager grabbed something out of a sheriff's deputy patrol car at a 7-Eleven at the corner of Dean Road and University Boulevard and then ran across the street, next to a Circle K and through a strip mall.

One of the witnesses described what he saw.

"He had a little haste in his step, so I guess he wanted to get out there because it was kind of chilly but before he walked into the store he saw the police car and the officer walked out and went into the store. So, I guess the kid went to go look at the car because the officer didn't lock the door. You know most people click the little beeper and stuff to lock the doors, he didn't. The kid saw what was in the front seat and just took it and ran,” Aurellio Price told Spectrum News 13.



A 7-Eleven employee inside would not say much, but did reveal to this news station that she gave a written statement to investigators and that she saw a person run from parking lot after grabbing something from a patrol vehicle.

Later on Wednesday morning the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that one of their deputies parked their marked patrol car at the 7-Eleven and went inside and at 3:16 a.m., a person in a hoody opened the door of the patrol car, took some items and ran away.

The deputy found a few small items were stolen, no guns.



When Spectrum News 13 arrived on scene, just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy law enforcement presence with the sheriff’s helicopter over the area.

