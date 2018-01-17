Threshold for DUI should drop to 0.05, says national report

The more than 10,000 drunken driving deaths a year across the nation are "entirely preventable," according to a government-commissioned report released Wednesday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Report says drunken driving deaths are preventable

Panel suggests lowering threshold for DUI to 0.05

Read the full report here

Among the recommendations -- changing the legal blood alcohol level threshold from .08 to .05.

In Florida from 2003 to 2012, there were 8,476 people were killed in crashes involving a drunk driver, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, 2.1 percent of adults in Florida reported driving after drinking too much, compared to the national average of 1.9 percent of adults admitting to this.

The panel suggests that stakeholders from state-to-state need to implement policies and initiatives to curb these “preventable deaths” behind the wheel.

Here are the report's key recommendations for addressing drunk driving:

Blood alcohol laws

The report says states should pass laws lowering their drunken driving thresholds from a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 to 0.05.

The blood-alcohol concentration threshold in Florida is 0.08, consistent with the standard measurement nationally.



Studies show the ability to operate a vehicle begins to deteriorate at low BAC levels, according to the report. Countries that have lowered their BAC to 0.05 like Austria, Denmark and Japan have demonstrated successfully reduced drunken driving deaths.

Alcohol taxes

The panel also recommends that states and the federal government should increase alcohol taxes significantly.

Strong evidence shows higher alcohol taxes reduce binge drinking and related driving crashes, said the report, but alcohol taxes have declined when adjusted for inflation. The CDC conducted such a study in 2016.

Congress passed a law in December increasing federal alcohol excise taxes by about 16 percent. Here are the excise tax rates in Florida.

Alcohol availability

State and local governments should take steps to limit or reduce alcohol availability, including reducing the hours and days that stores, bars and restaurants can sell alcohol, says the panel.

The report suggests that enforcement of laws prohibiting alcohol sales to people under 21 or who are already intoxicated should be stepped up to prevent binge drinking.

Advertising and marketing

Federal, state and local governments should curb alcohol advertising and marketing, and fund advertising designed to counter alcohol marketing, the report urges.

The authors said the alcohol industry's self-regulation of its marketing is ineffective and insufficient because the voluntary standards are permissive and vague, not consistently followed and without penalties for violations.

Sobriety checkpoints

Police sobriety checkpoints should be conducted more frequently and in conjunction with widespread publicity about the programs, the report explains.

In Florida, sobriety checkpoints are already permitted, according to the CDC.

Ignition interlocks

The science panel also suggested that states should enact laws requiring ignition interlocks breath alcohol analyzers connected to the ignition system of a vehicle for all DUI offenders.

There should be a minimum monitoring period of two years for interlock devices for a first offense, and four years for a second offense, the authors outline.

Ignition interlock policies currently vary state-to-state. Florida law already requires people convicted of DUI to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicles.



DWI courts

Every state should create special courts aimed at changing the behavior of drunken drivers through comprehensive monitoring and substance abuse treatment, the report describes.

Since April 2017, Florida has 95 operating drug courts, including 4 DUI courts, says Florida Courts. Alcohol and drug treatment services are a part of the process when convicted.



Transportation alternatives

The report emphasizes that cities should work to increase the availability and affordability of safe transportation alternatives for drinkers who might otherwise drive.

Examples described in the publication include smartphone-enabled ride sharing and improved public transportation options, especially at nights, on weekends and in rural areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.