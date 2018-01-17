Last Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
Police are looking for two "armed and dangerous" males after a man was found dead in Tavares late Wednesday morning.
- Investigators looking for 2 'armed and dangerous' men
- Man found dead after woman called 911 screaming for help
- Witnesses said men seen driving Chevy Avalanche with damage
At about 11 a.m., Tavares Police said they got a 911 call from a female screaming for help, they said. When officers arrived to the scene on Rosewood Lane, they rendered aid to a man, but he was pronounced dead. The female was uninjured, police said.
Witnesses told police that two males, one white and the other might be Hispanic, fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Avalanche with body damage. They were described by police as armed and dangerous
Tavares Police are currently investigating a homicide on Rosewood Ln. 1 dead, 2 fled and police say they are armed & dangerous. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/WFP3e2bfel— Sarah Panko (@SarahNews13) January 17, 2018
Police say the victim may have known these two men but aren't releasing a motive.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 1-352-742-6300.
latest news: lake county
- Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida amid freezing temperatures
- Police seek 'armed and dangerous' men after man found dead
- Man accused of killing teen faces Sumter County judge
- Groveland swears in new mayor after year of controversy
- Lake County family grieves death of 6-year-old son who died from rabies
- Lake County Animal Shelter to celebrate no-kill status this month
- Man accused of killing 16-year-old girl denied bond
- Man wanted in 16-year-old girl's homicide taken into custody
- Groveland city council votes mayor out of office