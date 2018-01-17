Police seek 'armed and dangerous' men after man found dead

By Sarah Panko, Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
TAVARES -- 

Police are looking for two "armed and dangerous" males after a man was found dead in Tavares late Wednesday morning.

At about 11 a.m., Tavares Police said they got a 911 call from a female screaming for help, they said. When officers arrived to the scene on Rosewood Lane, they rendered aid to a man, but he was pronounced dead. The female was uninjured, police said.

Witnesses told police that two males, one white and the other might be Hispanic, fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Avalanche with body damage. They were described by police as armed and dangerous

Police say the victim may have known these two men but aren't releasing a motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 1-352-742-6300.
