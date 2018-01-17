Ponce Inlet business owners beg for emergency dredging to save bottom line

Business owners who operate through the waterways in Ponce Inlet say the channel is almost impassible due to all of the sand stacking up in the area.

Waterways in Ponce Inlet impassible, business owners say

They're asking for dredging, otherwise they say their businesses could shut down.

Captain Mike Mullholland and his crew take hundreds of customers out on the Sea Spirit Fishing Boat and Manatee Tours boats out daily. But Captain Mullholland said now making the trip is a challenge.

"A nightmare, it's honestly a nightmare," said Captain Mullholland.

He said all of the sand from hurricanes to nor'easters have been bad for business.

"This is the worst I've ever seen it. We used to be able to get all the way up on the shoreline. That's how much water we used to have at one time," Mullholland said.

He said sometimes it's only about a foot of water, but most boats need at least 3.5 feet of water.

"Just barely enough clearance to get by — very shallow on a very low tide. You’ll barely have about a foot of water in this area, and most boats like this, the Manatee, require 3 1/2 feet to have a clear passage,” Mullholland said. “The biggest boat, the Sea Spirit, needs 4 1/2 to 5, so if you only have a foot of water, you’re running the ground, you’re tearing up rudders.”

Mullholland said his business and more than 15 other businesses, from charter boats to restaurants and their employees, depend on this.

"It’s my livelihood. My life depends on it, and if we're not able to run just for a month or two, it greatly affects me, affects everybody — my family and my co-workers," said Captain Nick Stephens.

"If we can't get out of our inlet into our waterways and show our customers a good time on the ocean for a sunset cruise or a deep sea fishing trip, what are we going to do? We want an emergency dredge done, something that can be done just to open this area up," Mullholland said.

The Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson released this statement:

"The timeline to dredge Ponce Inlet has always been to begin work in the winter and spring of 2018. The initial plan was to issue a contract solicitation in September 2017 and begin dredging in December 2017. However, due to permitting approvals, the permit was approved by FDEP in December. The contract solicitation was issued in December 2017 and the project is still on track to begin in April or May as previously stated."

"We're going to be tied to the dock. We're going to have to turn people away into such a time that the dredging will be done. That’s going to have a big financial impact on all of us," Mullholland said.

They said they're working on putting out a bid for a contractor.

The businesses said big events like race weeks and spring breaks are key to their survival and are afraid this will have an impact on tourism as well.