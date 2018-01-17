Police: Orlando officer charged with grand theft

An Orlando Police Department patrol officer has been charged with grand theft, according to officials.

Officer Laurin Gantt is on paid leave

Officials will not say why she was charged

Officer Laurin Gantt was charged with scheme to defraud and grand theft on Friday, Jan. 12, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Eduardo Bernal in a news release.

Gantt, who has been with the patrol division since 2012, has been relieved of duty with pay, which is standard procedure, Bernal confirmed.

Bernal added that no other information will be released since the investigation is still ongoing.

