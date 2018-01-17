Pedestrian struck, killed by SunRail train in Winter Park

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SunRail train in Winter Park on Wednesday.

The person was found on the tracks between Fairbanks and New York avenues, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

Train P316 was delayed several hours because of police activity, SunRail stated.

VIDEO: One person confirmed dead - hit by a #SunRail train near New York Ave in Winter Park. I'm on scene working to get more details. @MyNews13 @RideSunRail @Sunrailriders pic.twitter.com/qCg7Bz083J — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) January 17, 2018

Winter Park Police say their preliminary investigation shows the person killed intentionally walked in front of the train.

“Our prayers go out to all of the families, the family of the person – his or her family – of who passed away. It’s very sad, no matter what the circumstances are – it’s very sad,” said Karen Jacobs, who works at an office not far from where the crash happened.

None of the passengers on the SunRail train were injured.

This was the first fatal crash involving a SunRail train this year. They rose dramatically last year with eight people dying in SunRail-related crashes. Three of those were suicides.