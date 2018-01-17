Osceola County high school graduation rate sees increase

The Florida Department of Education recently released numbers on high school graduation rates. The results show that more Osceola County students are staying in school and graduating compared to their peers across the state.

Osceola grad rate higher than statewide grad rate

Dr. Debra Pace says rates have increased for all ethnicities

District is working to support Puerto Rican students, Pace says



In fact, Osceola's graduation rate is now four percentage points higher than Florida's statewide graduation rate of 82.3 percent.

Adrian Melendez a senior at St. Cloud High says graduating high school is the foundation to his future.

“Another chapter to the book that you’re opening and into your life. That you’re graduating high school and you’re going to move on to bigger things,” Melendez said. “You're going to go to college and you’re going to start your life differently.”

Dr. Debra Pace, the Osceola County School District Superintendent, said graduation rates for the county have increased across the board for all ethnicities.

“These students are making me very, very proud, as well as our teachers, our principals, our parents,” Dr. Pace explained. “This graduation rate means something for our entire community because it shows that again we are improving outcomes and increasing opportunities for kids in the future.”

Another senior, Ayoka Adegvile, applying to Ivy League schools, said she owes it all to her teachers.

“I feel like I do get adequate attention as well as my other classmates who want to learn so our teachers, as they have to discipline and work on other things they do focus on making sure we get an education,” said Adegvile.

Marc Aristide, who graduated back in 2015 and is now a student ambassador, said this district-wide accomplishment is a reflection of the community.

“It makes me incredibly proud and happy, and I want to see them continue to do well because I think once the school is doing well, the community overall eventually does even better,” Aristide said.

Dr. Pace expressed concern over the number of junior and seniors who have recently enrolled in the school district from Puerto Rico. Dr. Pace said the district is working hard to provide support to help these incoming students graduate.