Meteor gives surprise light, sound show over Michigan

People in Michigan got a little shook up Tuesday night from a suspected meteor that lit up the sky and caused a loud booming sound.

USGS says meteor caused 2.0 earthquake

The meteor caused the night sky to become day

The sky became as light as day for a brief second as the mysterious object entered the Earth's atmosphere.

People are saying it caused a loud boom and rattled their windows and it even caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened in the New Haven, Mich. area around 8:10 p.m., but people reported seeing in the heavenly body in Canada, Detroit and Chicago.

Emergency workers said they got several 911 calls about it.

In addition, the National Weather Service says they can confirm that the flash and boom was not thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor.

Spectrum News will continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor.

