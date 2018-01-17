Man accused of killing teen to face Sumter County judge

Larry Peavy, the man accused of killing a 16 year old and sexually assaulting another girl, is scheduled to go before a Sumter County judge on Wednesday morning.

Peavy was captured in Lake County on Friday and on Tuesday, he was moved to Sumter County where he will face charges for the death of 16-year-old Aleaya Jackson and the sexual assault of another teen, a 16-year-old girl.

Peavey had been on the run for two months following the death of Jackson and the attack on the other young girl back in November.

His car was later found in Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County.

Last Friday, Lake County detectives found Peavy in a Walmart parking lot in Leesburg, hiding in a car driven by the mother of his child.

That woman, Melissa Sturgill, was also taken into custody and bonded out on Friday. She is charged with accessory after the fact.

Peavy faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual assault with a weapon or force and premeditated first-degree murder.

On Saturday, Peavy refused to go before a Lake County judge. That judge denied him bond.

The case started in November of 2017, when investigators said they first were alerted when a 16-year-old girl, badly injured, went to the Tavares Police Department to report a sexual assault.

The girl told police she was assaulted by Peavy at his rental home along the 300 block of South Pine Street in Bushnell.

According to the girl, Peavy told her and Jackson that he would take them to a party. Instead, investigators say, he took them to his home and assaulted the first girl. Jackson was found dead at the rental home.