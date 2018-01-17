Florida bill creates UCF national champions specialty plate

Absolutely convinced that the UCF Knights were the 2017 national college football champions? A new bill would let you display that proudly on your license plate.

Proposed bill creates UCF national champions plate

Bill was sponsored by an Auburn alumnus

UCF went 13-0, declared themselves national champions

HB 1359, which was filed last week in the Florida House, includes a provision that would change the current UCF Knights specialty plate. Instead of saying "Florida" it will say "National Champions."

The bill also changes the way the specialty plates are created, deletes some plates and creates new ones.

One of the new plates that would be created under the proposal is one for Auburn University alumni.

State Rep. Jamie Grant, R-Tampa, is a sponsor of the bill and went to Auburn. He tried to get an Auburn bill last year as well, but it didn't pass.

UCF went undefeated in the 2017 season, which included beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day.

The team declared itself national champions, a move that has divided the college football world.

Alabama won the college football playoff, which officially makes them national champions. But they did not have a perfect season. UCF is the only team in the country to make that happen.

The bill has no companion in the Florida Senate.