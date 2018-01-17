Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida amid freezing temperatures

Cold weather shelters are operating across Central Florida as the area faces freezing temperatures.

Cold weather shelters opening amid temp drop

Churches in Lake County opening to protect people from freeze

Some churches in Lake County answered the call for help to protect people in need from freezing temperatures overnight.

Volunteers at the Cathedral of Power International Church unloaded supplies, including cots and water, from Lake County’s Office of Emergency Management after Pastor Chris Walker agreed to open the doors last minute on Wednesday.

“Even though I knew we didn’t have a lot of staff … but because I understand or have been down that road before of being homeless, I immediately said yes,” he explained.

The Clermont church will operate as a cold weather shelter overnight until 7 a.m. They’re prepared to open their doors if they’re called to help again.

“It lets them know they have a place to go. They have a safe place to go a warm place to go and a caring place to go,” Pastor Walker said. “… a lot of people don’t know there are over 2,500 families sleeping in woods right here in South Lake County, so it’s a big problem.”

Lake County Emergency Management asked agencies that may work with the homeless to spread the word about where to find shelters.