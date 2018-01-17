Weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies, cooler temps for Wednesday

There is nothing wrong with bringing a jacket with you as Central Florida enters a cool spell on Wednesday.



Wednesday's highs at 66 degrees

Thursday to be coldest day this week

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Winds will shift to the northwest and draw in slightly cooler air Wednesday, but the change in air mass will be most noticeable by Thursday morning when temperatures are close to freezing.

A cold front will push across the region Wednesday, but will be lacking moisture and only bring with it some passing clouds. Winds will shift to the northwest as temperatures reach the mid- to upper 60s before falling to near freezing Wednesday night.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the 50s. Expect ample sunshine and light north-northeast winds.

It will not take long for temperatures to recover thereafter; by the weekend, highs will return to the 70s. Rain will not return to the forecast until early next week when the next cold front approaches from the west.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

A small-craft advisory will go into effect for boaters later Wednesday as seas will be around 4 to 6 feet offshore.

Expect an elevated risk of rip currents in the nearshore waters with poor to fair conditions for surfing.



View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.