Atlas V rocket to launch military satellite Thursday

An Atlas V rocket is set to blast off from the Space Coast on Thursday evening.

Atlas V launch Thursday to carry military satellite

SBIS GEO Flight 4 to provide early missile warnings

RELATED: Space Coast launch schedule



The rocket will carry the Space Based Infrared System GEO Flight 4, a satellite for the U.S. Air Force to provide early warnings of a missile. United Launch Alliance also handled the first three GEO missions.

The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It marks the 75th Atlas V launch since the rocket’s inaugural flight in 2002.

The 40-minute launch window will open at 7:52 p.m. ET.

Stay with Spectrum News for live coverage both on TV and online.