1 dead, 1 hurt in Sanford shooting

Two people were shot and taken to an area hospital where one of them, a woman, died, the Sanford Police Department stated on Wednesday morning.

Sanford police say they are not looking for a shooter

Identities of the two shooting victims not released

Two people were in "extremely grave conditions" when officers arrived at a shooting scene of a house on 2517 Orange Ave., a police official stated during a news conference.

Sanford Police awaiting search warrant in fatal shooting investigation. Woman dead, man in “grave” condition. PD says isolated incident. No others involved. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/SnWHHTUZHk — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 17, 2018

One of the shooting victims, a man, called 911 early Wednesday morning after he was shot, officials confirmed, revealing that both he and the woman were shot in a bedroom.

The man was so badly wounded that he could not come to the front door to let the police in, so officers had to force their way into the home, explained the official.

They were both alive when they were transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital, but the woman died later, the official said, adding that the man is in a "life-threatening condition."

BREAKING: @SanfordPolice investigating fatal shooting at a home on Orange Ave (near Sanford Airport). PD says 1 male at hospital, 1 female died at hospital @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/3VcCzM6xcj — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 17, 2018

Both the man and woman are believed to be in their late 20s, but their identities have not been released until the next of kin has been notified.

The official did say that officers are not looking for a shooter.

A neighbor says this is a very quiet street. So much so that she only knew something was wrong Wednesday morning when police cars started racing in.

"I came back out because I heard the sirens to see what was going on and there were two down here and then all of the sudden the street was swamped. And they were running around the house and they tried kicking in the door, and they couldn’t get it kicked in, and they used that thing to bust the door," Diane Hanlon said.

That neighbor also told Spectrum News 13 that she later saw police walking out of the home with a shotgun and a handgun.

