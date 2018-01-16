Cold weather prompts Volcano Bay, Blizzard Beach closures

Another cold snap in Central Florida is forcing Orlando-area water parks to close again.

Volcano Bay will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday.

Guests can call 407-817-8317 for updates on when the park will reopen.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are not part of the closure. Both theme parks are under normal operating hours.

Disney's Blizzard Beach will also be closed Wednesday through Friday, according to a company spokesperson.

Disney's other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, is currently closed for refurbishment.

Earlier this month, Volcano Bay and Blizzard Beach were closed for a few days due to freezing temperatures in the area.

