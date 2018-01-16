State report details injuries at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Universal Orlando

There were 13 injuries or illnesses reported by Central Florida theme parks from October to December of last year, according to the state’s most recent quarterly report.

2 injuries reported on Disney's Flight of Passage

A woman fell while boarding the ride; another passed out on the ride

Incidents also reported at Universal and Busch Gardens



Two injuries were reported on the Flight of Passage attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. On Oct. 27, a 77-year-old woman fell while boarding the ride. The following month, on Nov. 4, a 56-year-old woman temporarily passed out on the ride. She had a pre-existing condition, according to the report.

Flight of Passage opened in May at Animal Kingdom’s new land, Pandora-The World of Avatar.

At Hollywood Studios, a 71-year-old woman felt ill after riding Rock 'n' Roller Coaster on Oct. 8. She had a pre-existing condition.

The state report also shows injuries at Universal Orlando.

In December, a 65-year-old man reported an “altered mental status” after riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reported one incident during the fourth quarter.

A 49-year-old man with a pre-existing condition reported chest pains after riding the Phoenix swinging ship. No date was given.

No incidents were reported by SeaWorld Orlando or Legoland Florida.

To remain exempt from state inspection, theme parks are required to report any ride-related injuries or illnesses.

The injuries mentioned in the report required a hospital stay of at least 24 hours.

CHECK OUT ATTRACTIONS INSIDER: Your all-in-one source for news, pictures and video from Florida’s theme parks. Just go to our Attractions Insider page. Sign up to get breaking theme park news alerts and subscribe to our newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, delivered to your inbox or mobile phone.