Rep. Cortes urges governor not to assign murder for hire case to State Attorney Ayala

Last Updated: Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
Rep. Bob Cortes is calling on Gov. Rick Scott to step in on behalf of the family of the woman who was kidnapped and mistakenly killed due to an alleged love triangle.
In a letter to the Governor, Cortes calls for Janice Zengotita-Torres’ case to be kept out of the hands of State Attorney Aramis Ayala, calling her controversial statements on the death penalty last year as proof of her "lack of objectivity in seeking appropriate justice capital cases."
However, Ayala's death penalty review panel has arguably created a situation where Gov. Scott wouldn't step in as he did back in 2017, when she announced her initial decision not to pursue the death penalty.
The Florida State Supreme Court sided with the Governor's reassigning of cases to State Attorney Brad King.
State Attorney Aramis Ayala's Office released the following statement: "The author of the letter may not be aware this issue has been resolved. State Attorney Ayala will continue to seek justice, fight for victims and follow the law."
