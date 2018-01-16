Palm Coast man accused of killing wife set to appear before judge

A 46-year-old Flagler County man is expected to face a judge Tuesday on charges of murdering his wife.

Michael Cummings is charged with the killing of his 44-year-old wife, Faith Cummings.

Deputies responded to Point Pleasant Drive Thursday in Palm Coast, where Faith Cummings was allegedly found dead by her husband, who called 911 just before 8 a.m. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Cummings told authorities that Faith possibly fell after taking a shower.

Investigators said evidence at the scene did not match his story.

While being taken into custody Monday night, Michael Cummings responded to questions about his wife's death.

"I love my family," Cummings said. "I always have. I'm protective of my family...I didn't kill her."

Cummings called 911 Thursday saying he had been performing CPR on his wife for hours. But when first responders arrived at the home, they said it appeared the woman had been dead for some hours.

During the investigation, Cummings was asked several times to leave the residence but refused.

Investigators say Cummings tried to clean the crime scene before first responders arrived. But the sheriff says blood splatter experts, along with the extensive injuries to the victim, proved this was no accident.

"We believe an argument started in the garage over infidelity," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "We believe that Faith Cummings fled into the bathroom to protect herself but the ex-husband followed and brutally attacked her.

"The attack continued in the guest bedroom."

Investigators said every rib in Faith Cumming’s body was broken, plus her right eye was black and blue. The sheriff doesn’t believe this was pre-meditated. That's why Cummings is facing second degree murder charges.

Cummings is being held without bond.