Man tries to lure child into vehicle, deputies say

A man tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into his vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly happened at about 4 p.m. Friday in the Avalon Lakes neighborhood.

The boy told deputies that a light-skinned man in a small, turquoise-colored vehicle approached him.

The man told the boy his father was “stuck at work” and needed him to pick up the boy, according to the incident report.

The boy told deputies he knew the man was “lying” because his father is on disability.

The boy then rode away on his bicycle.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to obtain video from the area to help with the investigation.