A man tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into his vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
- Man attempts to lure child into vehicle
- Man told boy father need him to pick up the boy
- Boy rode away on his bike
The incident reportedly happened at about 4 p.m. Friday in the Avalon Lakes neighborhood.
The boy told deputies that a light-skinned man in a small, turquoise-colored vehicle approached him.
The man told the boy his father was “stuck at work” and needed him to pick up the boy, according to the incident report.
The boy told deputies he knew the man was “lying” because his father is on disability.
The boy then rode away on his bicycle.
The Sheriff’s Office is working to obtain video from the area to help with the investigation.
Latest News: Orange County
- Man tries to lure child into vehicle, deputies say
- Orange County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Orlando
- Firefighters hand out smoke alarms after deadly Parramore fire
- Video: Step inside the lost-and-found center at Orlando International
- Priest recalls segregation in Orlando during civil rights era
- Boy scratched by infected bat dies from rabies in Orlando hospital
- Orlando firefighters: House fire kills father; son escapes
- Traffic Inbox: Residents says Maitland growth is causing more traffic
- Fire tears through home in Apopka area