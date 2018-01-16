Flu diagnoses skyrocket in Orlando area, says CentraCare

Every state in the continental United States is seeing widespread flu activity, according to the CDC, and in Florida those cases are skyrocketing.

Flu cases skyrocketing in Florida, according to Centra Care

CDC says Influenza A (H3N2) is the most common strain this season

Every state in the continental US has widespread activity

RELATED: Find a flu shot, flu basics, and check if it's the flu or a cold

Florida Hospital Centra Care reports weekly cases of the flu at Centra Care locations hit a record last week -- going from just under 600 cases at Christmas to up to 1,127 last week.



This chart provided by Centra Care shows the sudden spike in flu patients at its locations in the last week. Does not include Volusia County locations. (Centra Care)

The CDC says it's also seeing a rapid increase in the number of people seeing health care providers for the flu.

The H3N2 Influenza A strain is currently the most common strain this flu season, and when that happens it tends to create a more severe flu season, according to the CDC.

The strain tends to also be tougher on children and those 65 and older, leading to more hospitalizations.

While flu season is peaking right now, it will take several weeks to slow down.



The CDC says for the first time since it began tracking this data, there is widespread flu activity in every state in the continental United States. (CDC)

The CDC says the flu vaccine's effectiveness is usually lower in seasons where influenza A is more prevalent. How effective the flu vaccine will be in America has yet to be determined, but the CDC says preliminary effectiveness estimates for H3N2 is around 30 percent.

The CDC says nevertheless, people should get the flu vaccine, as it will at least better protect against other strains. They should also follow common health care practices to limit the spread of the fly.