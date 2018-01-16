Firefighters to hand out smoke alarms after deadly Parramore fire

The Orlando Fire Department plans to hand out free smoke detectors Tuesday in a neighborhood where a man died in a fire yesterday.

Firefighters want to stress the importance of having working smoke alarms.

A man died in a house fire that broke out Monday morning at 111 North Lee Street in the Parramore neighborhood.

The man pulled from the home was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, firefighters said. The son oft he man who died did manage to escape on his own is expected to be OK.

The victim's name still has not been released.

The man's neighbor, Kim Holden, talked about her friend Monday afternoon.

"He was my friend he was like neighborhood watch," Holden said. "He sat when I worked and watched my house and made sure everything was OK. A couple times my water pipe broke and he turned it off and fixed it."

Fire officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Crews did say multiple space heaters were found in the home, along with a large amount of combustible items inside the home. Also, metal bars on the windows made it difficult to escape the fire.