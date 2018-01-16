Weather forecast: More sunshine in Central Florida

A cool, but sunny start to our Tuesday and temps are already on their way to seasonable levels.

Highs in the mid 60s



Warmer weekend ahead

Although we may see a few more clouds toward the coast, shower chances will remain well off-shore over the Gulf Stream. We’ll turn our attention to a cold front sweeping in tomorrow, with another shot of cold air by Thursday.

High pressure sliding off the mid-Atlantic coast is bringing our wind around from the northeast today, with a few coastal clouds, but still plenty of sunshine area wide. We'll climb into the mid 60s up to around 70 which is pretty close to seasonable for this time of year.

A fast moving cold front brings a surge of colder air by Wednesday night, with widespread frost and freeze conditions expected. Thursday's highs struggle even more, with 50s in the forecast. A weak system approaching from the west will provide an onshore flow Friday, with highs in the lower 60. Even warmer air returns for the weekend as highs return to the 70s. It looks like a sunny week overall, with a coastal shower chance by Friday night and Saturday, possibly a slight chance inland on Sunday.

We have a couple poor to fair surfing days, with an easterly swell and northeasterly windswell. Waves climb around three to occasionally over four feet, but these waves will get pretty chopped up. The rip current threat is moderate this afternoon, so if you’re braving the chilly waters of the Atlantic, stay near an open lifeguard stand.

