Melbourne parade makes people reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s words

The peace march in Melbourne wound through city streets, where participants held banners as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous speeches were played from a loud speaker.

Marcher says things are better in America

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s ideals should live on, says another

Marching along, and carrying a large American flag, one marcher had a message.

"I'm out here because I'm American, and we are coming together," said Kim Gillard.

Gillard says that in the five decades since King's death, things are better in the United States.

"If you remain together, no matter what happens in this country, you can make a change," she said.

The parade included a marching band, representatives from several community groups and motorcyclists like Harry Broadus, who says King paved the way for equality for all.

"It's an ideal that should live forever," he said.

