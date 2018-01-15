Man dead in shooting at Orlando Waffle House, suspect being sought

One man was shot and killed early Monday at an Orlando Waffle House.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a Waffle House on east Colonial Boulevard and Alafaya Trial, just south of the University of Central Florida campus.

Deputies have identified the victim as 23-year-old Herbert Johnson of Daytona Beach.

Deputies said an argument broke out in the restaurant just after 3 a.m. and Johnson was shot. Deputies are searching for at least one suspect that ran from the restaurant after the shooting.

Deputies talked to witnesses in the restaurant.

A perimeter was set up in the area and a suspect is being sought.