Last Updated: Monday, January 15, 2018, 9:04 AM EST
One man was shot and killed early Monday at an Orlando Waffle House.
- Man dead in shooting at Orlando Waffle House, suspect being sought
- Shooting at Waffle House at east Colonial Boulevard and Alafaya Trial
- Suspect being sought
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a Waffle House on east Colonial Boulevard and Alafaya Trial, just south of the University of Central Florida campus.
Deputies have identified the victim as 23-year-old Herbert Johnson of Daytona Beach.
Deputies said an argument broke out in the restaurant just after 3 a.m. and Johnson was shot. Deputies are searching for at least one suspect that ran from the restaurant after the shooting.
Deputies talked to witnesses in the restaurant.
A perimeter was set up in the area and a suspect is being sought.
Latest News: Orange County
- Fire tears through home in Apopka area
- Man dead in shooting at Orlando Waffle House, suspect being sought
- DNA test helps woman discover long-lost family
- Man killed in shooting near Camping World Stadium
- Duke Energy to send more workers to Puerto Rico Sunday
- Orlando officers embrace new law enforcement mental health act
- Susan G. Komen dissolves Orlando chapter, shocks local nonprofits
- UCF search committee hears recommendations for new president
- Judge denies work comp claim by ex-Orlando cop with PTSD