Man dead in shooting at Orlando Waffle House, suspect being sought

By Ryan Harper, Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, January 15, 2018, 9:04 AM EST
ORLANDO -- 

One man was shot and killed early Monday at an Orlando Waffle House.

  • Man dead in shooting at Orlando Waffle House, suspect being sought
  • Shooting at Waffle House at east Colonial Boulevard and Alafaya Trial
  • Suspect being sought

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a Waffle House on east Colonial Boulevard and Alafaya Trial, just south of the University of Central Florida campus. 

Deputies have identified the victim as 23-year-old Herbert Johnson of Daytona Beach.

Deputies said an argument broke out in the restaurant just after 3 a.m. and Johnson was shot. Deputies are searching for at least one suspect that ran from the restaurant after the shooting.

Deputies talked to witnesses in the restaurant.

A perimeter was set up in the area and a suspect is being sought. 
Latest News: Orange County