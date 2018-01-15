Fire tears through home in Apopka area

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a large house fire Monday morning near Apopka.

Fire tears through home in Ocoee area

Crews bring fire under control in about an hour

No word on injuries

According to authorities, the fire broke out at 3804 Walker Road just after 7 a.m., which is just west of State Road 429.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home's entire roof engulfed in flames. Crews were able to bring the fire under controal after about an hour.

Officials have not released information regarding injuries.

The fire is under investigation.