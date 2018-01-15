Driver blames sun glare as cause for accident that killed former Kissimmee mayor

A driver said that sun glare was the reason why she struck and ultimately killed former Kissimmee Mayor Frank Attkisson while he was riding his bicycle in an accident last year, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Kirstie Jean Knoebel charged with careless driving

Frank Attkisson not under the influence: report

Kirstie Jean Knoebel has been charged with careless driving for the 2017 accident that left Attkisson, 61, dead.

Back in April, 26-year-old Knoebel was driving a 2016 Hyun Elantra west on Kissimmee Park Road as Attkisson was pedaling his bicycle in the same direction, stated the FHP crash report.

According to the report, Knoebel told authorities that due to the sun glare, she could hardly see the back of the 61-year-old Attkisson's bike and she struck him. Attkisson was taken to the Osceola Regional Hospital where he died.

Attkisson did not tested positive for being under the influence, according to the report.

However, the report did state that Knoebel was not given a drug or alcohol test.