Cousin of woman accused in murder plot: 'I believe in justice'

A cousin of one of three people accused in what deputies say is a murder-for-hire gone wrong said Monday she hopes justice will be served.

Cousin of 1 of 3 accused in suspected murder-for-hire plot wants justice

Woman describes her relative as well educated, had bright future

Janice Zengotita-Torres was mistakenly killed in plot, deputies say

Mayra Garay-Montes is a distant cousin of Glorianmarie Quiñones-Montes, one of the three people charged with the murder of 42-year-old Janice Zengotita-Torres. Zengotita-Torres’ body was found dumped off a road in Ormond Beach last week. She leaves behind a 14-year-old child and a husband.

“You know the Puerto Rican community here in Central Florida is devastated,” Garay-Montes said Monday.

Quiñones-Montes is accused along with her boyfriend, Alexis Ramos-Rivera, and Ishnar Lopez-Ramos in the killing. They were denied bond Saturday.



The three arrived in the Orlando area from Puerto Rico the day after Christmas.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Zengotita-Torres was mistakenly abducted by the trio but was killed even after they realized their error.

Garay-Montes said her 22-year-old cousin had a bright future ahead.

“She has a reputation in the city, being part of a dance company," Garay-Montes said. "She went to the Universidad InterAmericana in Fajardo. She is well educated, and the parents completely a serious family. Everyone is completely shocked about it.”



The body of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres, 42, of Kissimmee was found Monday morning, Jan. 8, on the 100 block of Bennett Lane, near Tomoka Avenue, by a utility worker.

Garay-Montes said Quiñones-Montes loves to dance and was part of the Dance & Arts Institute in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. She said her cousin's parents also ran a church on the island called Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal, Una Fe Inquebrantable.

No matter who the crime implicates, Garay-Montes said she wants the truth to be uncovered.

“I believe in justice. I hope that justice will be served in this case,” Garay-Montes said. “That’s all I have to say at this point... It’s sad.”

Garay-Montes thinks her cousin’s new boyfriend may have been a negative influence.

“We just need to find out what was the real thing that happened in this crime? What is going on?”