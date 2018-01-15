Weather forecast: Cool sunshine on tap for Monday

Plenty of sunshine is in store for Monday as high temperatures make their way into the mid-60s.

Winds slightly turning onshore may create some extra clouds at the coast, but a dry day is expected overall.

Quiet but cool week

Dry days ahead

Poor boating conditions

It will be breezy Monday with winds from the north-northeast causing poor conditions for boating.

Winds from the northeast will run between 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be around 6 to 8 feet offshore; expect an elevated risk of rip currents in the nearshore waters.

It will be breezy with winds from the north-northeast causing poor conditions for boating.

Scattered clouds are possible again tonight at the coast, otherwise it will remain quiet with lows in the low to mid-40s. Tranquil weather will continue through midweek although temperatures won’t quite reach the seasonal average; typically highs are around 70 this time of year.

A dry cold front will arrive late Wednesday with a push of colder air for the second half of the week. The next opportunity for showers won’t arrive until next weekend.

