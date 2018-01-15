Move over, Fiona: Baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed a baby hippopotamus to its family on Saturday.

Baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Sex of hippo calf may not be known for a while

Guests can see baby hippo on Kilimanjaro Safaris



The calf was born at the park at about 10 p.m. It's the first hippo born at the park in 13 years.



The birth was part of the park's Species Survival Plan, which supports declining animal populations.

Members of animal care team are giving mom Tuma and the baby hippo room to nurse and bond. The sex of the calf may not been known for a while, Disney said.

Park visitors can see the baby hippo on Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Last summer, Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed two Sumatran tigers cubs to the park. The births of Jeda and Anala were also part of the survival program. The cubs can be seen at the park’s Maharaja Jungle Trek attraction.

