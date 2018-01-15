Boy scratched by infected bat dies from rabies in Orlando hospital

A 6-year-old Florida boy has died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat.

Father found sick bat, told boy not to touch, child does anyway

Father says he did not take the boy to the hospital

Boy afraid of vaccine shots; later dies in Orlando hospital

The father of Ryker Roque told NBC that his son died Sunday at an Orlando hospital.

Henry Roque said he had found a sick bat, put it in a bucket and told his son not to touch it. However, the boy did and was scratched.

He said he washed the wound thoroughly but didn’t take the boy to the hospital because he cried when he was told he would get shots. About a week later, the boy developed numb fingers and a headache. That's when his parents took him for hospital treatment.

A recent post on the Facebook page of Christian Academy Preschool in Eustis said Ryker was quiet and liked by teachers and classmates.

"Heavens gates opened for our little angel, Ryker Roque. Ryker was a graduate of Christian Academy Preschool in 2016. Ryker was a happy and quiet little boy adored by teachers and classmates," the post read. "... We will begin safety courses on approaching stray and wild animals."

The school also said it would be hosting a fundraiser Friday, Jan. 19.



Rabies is almost always fatal after symptoms develop. A vaccine given after a wound but before symptoms almost always prevents the disease.