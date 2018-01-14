2 women killed in hit-and-run crash in Ocala

Two women were killed in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Ocala late Saturday.
Alicha Andino, 39, and Jessie Caldero, 28, were walking across Silver Springs Boulevard in the crosswalk at NE 1st Avenue at about 11:34 p.m., police said.
Both women were hit by a silver Nissan pickup truck that was traveling at "a high rate of speed," police said.
Andino and Caldero were pronounced dead at the scene.
After hitting the women, the pickup truck continued traveling westbound.
The pickup truck was later found unoccupied at the intersection of E SR-40 and North U.S. 441.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.
