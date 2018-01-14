Weather forecast: Another chilly day in Central Florida

Central Florida will see sunny skies today but it will stay cooler than normal with highs staying near 60 in most locations.

Sunny, chilly day

Highs near 60

Monday warming up a bit

The winds will be north at 15-20 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows ranging from the mid 30s in Ocala to the low 40s near the metro.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies again with highs warming into the mid 60s. The winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.

The skies stay sunny through the week but the temperatures stay cool. We warm to the upper 60s by Tuesday but drop to the mid 50s on Thursday.

Boating conditions today will be hazardous with a small craft advisory in effect.

The winds will be north at 15-20 knots during the afternoon. Seas will run 5-7 feet with choppy conditions on the intracoastal.

Water temperatures are around 62 at Daytona Beach and 63 at Cocoa Beach. The rip current risk will be moderate today.

