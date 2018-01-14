At long last, Minnie Mouse is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Minnie Mouse to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Honor comes as she celebrates her 90th anniversary

Minnie will join Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

The honor comes as Minnie celebrates her 90th anniversary in entertainment.

Known for her polka dot ensemble, Minnie was first introduced in the 1928 animated short “Steamboat Willie.” Since then, Minnie has become one of the most recognizable cartoon characters in the world.

“Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages, and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame!” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, in a statement. “Generations of fans of all ages have been looking forward to her seeing her bright new star.”

Minnie will join other Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Snow White, all of whom already have stars on the iconic Hollywood landmark.

The dedication ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. PT on Jan. 22 in front of the El Capitan Theatre.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and singer Katy Perry will present Minnie with her star.

Disney fans can watch the ceremony live on the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website.