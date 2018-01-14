Man killed in shooting near Camping World Stadium

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting near Camping World Stadium in Orlando, police said.

1 killed, 1 injured in Orlando shooting

Shooting happened at Lorna Doone Park

Police have not released names of those involved



Officers responded to Church Street after reports of a shooting at Lorna Doone Park shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived to the scene, officers found a man dead and another man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital.

Police have not released the names of the people involved in the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.